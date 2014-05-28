Mood Board: Buns

We’ve always been a fan of any hairstyle that encourages “day old” or dirty hair, and we give bonus points to styles that have that “throw it up and go” feel. The bun has been one of those styles for years – it can be worn several different ways, but the thought process behind it is the same – you want to get all of your hair up and off your neck in some fashion. Whether you’re going for a messier look or a sleek and chic style, there truly is a bun for everyone.

The aforementioned style has been spotted countless times on the runway, from sleek – almost shellacked – looks at Dolce and Gabbana to high and messy top knots with a touch of sophistication at Carolina Herrera. Depending on the occasion, a bun will always do the trick – whether you’re a bride or a downtown “cool girl” looking for a simple way to tie your hair up. While we all know this is one look that won’t ever go out of style, we also know it’s nice to be inspired by some of chicest runway buns to liven up our go-to styles every now and again.

Get inspired by the above looks and let us know which ones you’ll be adding into your bun routines in the comments below!

Images via Imaxtree