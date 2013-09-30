Bumble and bumble Launches Limited-Edition Spraychalk Collection

It’s hard to deny that hair chalking has taken over, and we couldn’t be happier about it. But, as much as we love the trend, we know how hard it can be to find a good hair chalk that lasts all day long. Plus, it can be a seriously messy situation actually applying the color, and sometimes it’s even difficult to wash out. With their latest collection, however, Bumble and bumble is here to save the day.

Spraychalks, the brand’s limited edition collection of quick-dry sprays for hair chalking, have just hit the scene. Available in blush, cobalt, lavender and mint, the easy to use, candy hued sprays can add an edge to any look. They spray in with a nozzle and have a built-in wash out formula, which washes clean in one shampoo.

Creative mastermind and Bb. Editorial Stylist Laurent Philippon says, “If you want a very strong color effect, apply the color very close to the hair and let it be – for a more subtle look, spray the hair further away and brush the colored pieces for a more diffused effect. Spraychalks open the door to at home creativity!” We couldn’t be more excited to change up our look so easily, especially with Halloween right around the corner!

Where to Buy: Bumble and bumble Spraychalks $19, bumbleandbumble.com

