6 Bum Bum Cream Dupes That’ll Have You Smelling Like Tropical Paradise—Starting at $7

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s more to a summer look than the clothes you wear. It’s about the glowy complexion, the confidence you carry and of course, how you smell. That might come out a little weird, but you know how they say, “Look good, feel good”? We think it’s better to tweak it to say, “Smell good, feel good.” It’s true, though. If you smell like a million bucks, it’s probably going to show in the way you walk and the way you talk.

The ultimate summer fragrance has got to be one that smells like tropical paradise—the perfect balance of warm and sweet. It should be luxe and complex, rather than the smell of the body sunscreen we all wore when we were younger. Lucky for you, and us, Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream exists.

At its core, it’s a body cream that functions to moisturize, smooth and firm skin. Cupuaçu butter, guaraná and açaí oil get full credit. That’s all amazing, but what it’s really known for is its addictive scent. With notes of vanilla, salted caramel and pistachio, shoppers seriously can’t stop sniffing this heavenly aroma. I can personally confirm that as soon as you untwist the tub, the fragrance transports you to a tropical island with nothing but the ocean breeze in your face and sand tickling your toes.

As wonderful as this all sounds, the price tag is just not what we like to see. It hurts our hearts and our wallets to say that one jar costs $48. We know it can be hard to justify a nearly-$50 tub of body cream, which is why we sought out to find alternatives that won’t break the bank.

From Tree Hut, OGX and more, we dug up six Bum Bum Cream dupes that both smell magnificent and make your skin silky smooth. So get your arms, legs and buns out because you’re about to receive endless compliments and questions about what’s got you smelling like a golden beach goddess.

RELATED: This Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Dupe Made My Butt Feel One Day Old Again

Tree Hut Tropic Glow Firming Sugar Scrub

Though not a body cream, Tree Hut’s sugar scrub smells just like Sol de Janeiro’s cult-favorite product. Almond, golden amber and Australian sandalwood will have you slaying all summer long. The scrub additionally tightens skin and increases skin elasticity, like the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Use it in conjunction with Tree Hut’s whipped body butter for the perfect tropical pairing.

Tree Hut Tropic Glow Firming Whipped Body Butter

Cupuaçu butter, guaraná, pistachio oil and natural shea butter make this firming body butter as close as it gets to the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Not only are the skincare ingredients very similar, but the smell is, too. Its key notes include almond, golden amber and Australian sandalwood. Sounds pretty spot on, if you ask us.

“I’ve been using Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream for a couple of years now and never thought I’d find anything I liked as much. I was wrong,” wrote one Ulta shopper. “Wow! I absolutely LOVE the light, whipped texture of this body butter. Great moisturizer without the heavy, greasy feel of most I’ve tried. Such a yummy, delicious scent! Not overpowering or too rich. This feels soooo good on my skin and soaks right in. I like to use it after shaving my legs for the nice glow it gives.”

OGX Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Lotion

Coconut oil is the star of this lotion’s formula, but tiara essence and vanilla bean extract also help to hydrate and nourish. The non-greasy formula melts into your skin just like the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream does.

“Perfect dupe for the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, at a third of the price! The scent is amazing and the lotion is so thick and creamy,” wrote one Amazon reviewer.

Soap & Glory Smoothie Star Body Butter

Sexy-smelling and looking skin? Count us in! Slather Soap & Glory’s Smoothie Star Body Butter on every inch of your body for velvety smooth skin. Five key ingredients make this lightly-whipped body butter so dang good: pistachio oil, almond oil, coconut oil, shea butter and cocoa butter. It also has an addictive, mouth-watering aroma that smells like pistachio and vanilla.

“In all my 38 years, this is the first brand that actually lives up to its claims. Get so many compliments when I wear this,” explained one Ulta reviewer. “This smells like pistachio ice cream from Baskin-Robbins and it has amazing moisturizing power that lasts. I got tired of running out of Bum Bum Cream and it got expensive. So grateful to have discovered this brand.”

Pistaché Skincare Pistachio Body Butter

Need a fast-absorbing body product that delivers deep hydration and also has the best scent ever? Look no further than the Pistachio Body Butter by Pistaché Skincare. Pistachio oil is a great way to get vitamin E and fatty acids into your skincare routine because having antioxidant-packed, anti-aging ingredients is the key to healthy skin.

“I prefer this to Sol de Janiero Bum Bum. It’s more moisturizing and I like the scent of Pistachio even more. This cream is incredible!” raved one Amazon reviewer. “This cream hydrates and vanishes, leaving behind only soft, glowing skin. It smells fantastic—a summery sexiness that’s irresistible.”

Advanced Clinicals Collagen Body Lotion

If you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrance but still want firm, bouncy skin all over, our e-commerce writer, Brittany Leitner, found the perfect alternative for you. It’s Advanced Clinicals’ Collagen Body Lotion, which tightens skin and makes it appear ageless.

“Within about a week of slathering after every shower, I noticed my butt was looking better. The appearance of cellulite and overall sagginess was going down, but perhaps the most noticeable improvement was that my butt finally felt as soft as my face,” she wrote in her review of the product.