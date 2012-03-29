Build-Your-Own Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette Now Available Online

Finally! The makeup company that has brought us Naked eyeshadow palettes 1 and 2 is bringing us a whole new way to fulfill our eyeshadow addiction. The Urban Decay build-your-own eyeshadow palette is now available online and we are just itching to fill it with our favorite shadow colors.

There are 68 colors in total to choose from, and while there are the iconic favorites to pick from, all of the eyeshadows have a new formula, making them extra smooth and silky. The palette comes with a brush and a new eyeshadow, Walk of Shame (a pinkish-peach matte). Below are just a few of the shadow shades that you can choose from.

The palette is available online at urbandecay.com for $18, each additional shadow is another $18.

[xsparkage.com]