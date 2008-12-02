Budget Beauty

Times are tough these days and people are looking for ways to cuts costs left and right.

One thing that I am definitely cutting back on is my hair care. Every four-six weeks I head to the James Joseph Salon for my $250 hair appointment.

$190 for the cut and color (to cover up my resistant grey)

$40 for the blowout

$20 for the tip

Now, I’m no math whiz but $250 x 12 months = $3,000 a year I spend on my hair.

*insert bulging cartoon eyes*

I decided to give the old American Express a rest and see what was out there in Mass Market that I could use to style my tresses in a more money friendly manner.

The first thing I had to focus on was shampoo. I had been using Ojon’s Shine and Protect Shampoo for months. It is SLS free which is what you need to look for with color treated hair, and smells divine. But at $24.00 a bottle I couldn’t justify the purchase now.

So I checked out my local CVS for something comparable. What I found was Organix Smoothing Shea Butter Shampoo. It is also SLS free, smells amazing and is $6.99.

As we would say in my native Boston, “Bahgin!”

Unfortunately no hair color is 100% permanent no matter how much SLS free shampoo you use. If I could get my roots tatooed I’d do it, economic crisis or not.

In order to stretch out my hair color as long as possible, I head to Sally’s Beauty Supply and purchase the Claudia Stevens Root Touch Up Hair Color. The product comes in black, dark brown and light brown/blond. I pick up a tube of the black for $4.49 and it is my saving grace when I have to pinch pennies and can’t hit up the salon. I may have two inches of gray growth but at least I won’t need a bail-out for my hair color.

Other areas where I am cutting back:

Manicure . I was getting a manicure every week and now it’s more like every third week. On the weeks that I’m not having my nails done, I just get some cuticle remover from any old drug-store (CVS, Walgreens, Duane Read) and remove them myself.

Lip Wax. You know times are tough when you have to forego your $5 lip wax. But what can you do? I’d rather pocket the $5 and save it to have an extra drink when I’m out with friends.

What are you doing to save cash? Leave me your ideas. You might be doing something fabulous that I haven’t though of yet!