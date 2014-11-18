Budget-Friendly Beauty: Your Entire Routine for $20

While we all love makeup, we’re not as fond of the dent it often puts in our pockets. It’s no secret that some products have sky-high prices, and as much as we love that $52 lipstick, we refuse to allow it to suck us dry. Before you get a second job simply to support your makeup addiction, we think you should consider embracing the “ballin’ on a budget” lifestyle instead – because, believe it or not, you can look like a million bucks without having to spend it. Below, we’re filling you on the best products that will create a complete makeup look, without breaking the bank. Seriously, for just $20 (and two extra pennies that you can dig up from under the couch) you can have a full, and flawless face of makeup.

Foundation: Priced at just $4.39, Rimmel Stay Matte Liquid Mousse Foundation is a steal. It’s oil-free, minimizes the appearance of pores, and blends flawlessly for the most natural look. Plus, it’s a matte formula, so it allows us to skip out on the setting powder, since it has all day shine control built in.

Concealer: For a product you can’t skip out on, and a price you can’t beat, L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer is a must-have. The quality of this concealer is so good that it has been said to be a dupe for MAC Pro Longwear Concealer which retails for $20, while it is only $2.99. This creamy, yet lightweight formula provides perfect coverage, no matter where you need it – pop it under your eyes to hide dark circles, around your nose to camouflage redness, or dab it over any blemishes for a more even skin tone.

Eyebrows: Even when we’re on a budget, we can’t forget about our brows, and thanks to Rimmel Professional Eyebrow Pencil we don’t have to. Priced at $2.87, this brow pencil gives us the most bang for our buck. It can be used to fill in any gaps, lengthen the arch or tail, or just overall define the brow. Plus, a brush is built into its cap, so you can have the neatest brows ever, even when you’re on the go.

Blush and bronzer: Blush and bronzer are essential for adding some color and warmth to our face. Comparable to NARS Blush/Bronzer Duo which retails for $42, e.l.f. Studio Contouring Blush and Bronzing Powder is a great alternative option, and for a fraction of the cost. For just $3, this compact creates a beautiful glow as the blush adds a flush of color, highlighting the cheeks, and the bronzer contours cheekbones for some killer definition.

Eyeliner: We’re all about the cat eye, and while we love a nice rich black liner, we don’t actually have to be rich ourselves to achieve one. Thanks to e.l.f. Liquid Eyeliner, for just $1.49, we can rock the chicest and cheapest winged liner ever. Not only is it long-wearing, but its fine tip applicator makes creating defined and precise lines a piece of cake.

Mascara: A must for opening up our eyes, no beauty routine is complete without mascara. Jordana Best Lash Extreme Volumizing Mascara‘s name says it all: extreme volume. Just $2.99 for big, full lashes that will never clump? Yes, please.

Lips: With so many colors to choose from, Wet n Wild MegaLast Lip Color gives us an array of options for just $2.29. In just one stroke, this semi-matte, cream finish lipstick glides on like a dream, giving off an opaque color that will never cake, feather, or bleed.

Total cost: $20.02