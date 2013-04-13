Spring’s Best Budget Beauty Finds



Thank goodness it is finally spring! We can celebrate the season with new makeup that’s budget friendly. No need to spend a ton of money on colors and formulas of the moment when you can just skip on over to your local drugstore and pick up a few fabulous new products.

I’ve been playing with some of spring’s must-have colors and products, and here is what I’ll be adding to my beauty arsenal this season:

For eyes it’s all about bold, bright hues that last through the day. Try Maybelline Eyestudio Color Tattoo 24HR ($5.59, drugstore.com) in Tenacious Teal or Edgy Emerald. You can use an angled brush to draw a colorful line along the upper lashes using this long wearing cream shadow as a liner, or blend over the entire lid using your ring finger for a waterproof eye boost that screams springtime. Just pair this strong shade with a neutral lip and cheek so the eyes are the main focus. I applied this look the other night, and I swear it didn’t crease or smudge all night.

On skin, erase shine and the look of large pores with L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Miracle Blur ($19.99, drugstore.com). This skin smoothing miracle cream creates flawless looking skin for ladies who get tend to get the greasies or agonize over enlarged pores. I love it, because as I’m getting older my texture is not as tight and taut as it used to be, and this product creates a seamless finish so my liquid foundation glides over it.

Lips make a big splash with color, so try CoverGirl Lip Perfection Jumbo Gloss Balm ($8.99, ulta.com) in Watermelon Twist or my new obsession, Coral Twist. These glossy sheer balms are perfect for spring, and you can get that fantastic bright color without feeling the weight of a heavy opaque lipstick.

If you want to create a sexy bronze complexion after all the pastiness of winter, sweep on Physician’s Formula Bronze Booster Glow-Boosting Airbrushing Bronzing Veil Deluxe Edition ($11.16, drugstore.com). This sexy warm powder creates a radiant glow which pairs beautifully with either the bold eye or lip for spring.