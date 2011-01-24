DIY Winter Skin Spa

Winter‘s stale indoor heat, low humidity, cold temperatures and windy conditions all take a toll on your skin. Dry, dead skin cells build up, oil imbalances cause an increase of clogged pores and wrinkles seem all the more pronounced.

Beat the winter beauty blues with these easy skin care recipes that use common kitchen ingredients. Of course, try to buy organic and local whenever possible!

Soup to Nuts Facial Scrub

½ cup chopped cucumber (do not peel)–soothing, natural exfoliant

1 teaspoon pineapple juice–toning, exfoliating

1 tablespoon baking soda–ph balancer, gentle cleanser

2 whole eggs–clears blemishes, tightens skin, helps with wrinkles

2 tablespoons yogurt–hydrating, probiotic treatment

2/3 cup ground almonds–natural exfoliant

Puree the cucumber until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and blend on medium-low speed for 1 minute. Apply to moistened face in a gentle, circular motion. Rinse thoroughly.

Nourishing Hydration Masque

½ avocado (peeled & pitted)–moisturizing. vitamin-rich

3 seedless grapes–tightening, toning, antioxidant

1 egg–tightening, hydrating and adds protein value

1 teaspoon mayonnaise–nourishing

1 teaspoon honey–anti-blemishes & anti-wrinkle

1 tablespoon baking soda–ph balancer, gentle cleanser

2 teaspoons apple juice–exfoliating

Puree the avocado and grapes until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and blend on medium speed for 45 seconds. Apply evenly to face & leave on for 10-15 minutes.

Intense Hydrating Face/Body Lotion

1 teaspoon olive oil–great natural hydrator

1/3 teaspoon shea butter (found in natural food stores)–moisturizer

1 teaspoon apple juice–exfoliating

1 teaspoon lemon juice–tonic

1/3 teaspoon coconut oil–source of vitamins and rich nourishers

In a small saucepan, slowly heat ingredients together until warm. Remove from heat and let cool. Note: oils and juices will separate. Pour into small bottle and shake prior to use. Apply to face in circular massaging motion until thoroughly absorbed.

Suki Kramer, president, founder and formulator of synthetic-free cosmeceutical skin care line Suki clinically-proven natural solutions, has dedicated her life to the research of how the body processes and reacts to all environmental variables, from food consumption to product absorption. Her passion for efficacious, natural products and ingredients has made her a leader in the healthy skin movement. As a guest editor for Daily Makeover, Suki will share her knowledge of natural ingredients as well provide you with the information you need to make the right decisions about what you consume, both inside and out.