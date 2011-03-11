DIY Treatments For Soft, Silky Hair

Photo: © Luca Cannionieri

I think women will do almost anything to achieve soft, silky, full hair. We color, cut, highlight, straighten, color and condition it, just to create a new look. If there were Botox for hair, we’d be taking that too! For most of us, our hair can become an obsessive tendency–it isn’t called our “crowning glory” for nothing!

Below are just a few easy-to-make treatments using common kitchen ingredients. Of course, always try to buy organic & local ingredients whenever possible!

The World’s Easiest Leave-In Hair Treatment

100% pure rosemary essential oil

Place 2 drops of the oil on your brush & brush through hair thoroughly upside down every day. For scalp problems, place a couple drops on your fingertips and massage thoroughly onto dry scalp. Yup, that’s it! Try this every day for 2-3 weeks and you’ll see amazing results. Everyone’s different, but I see ¾ inches a month in growth as opposed to my average growth of ½ an inch! Your hair will be thicker, healthier, and softer.

Revitalizing Hot Oil Treatment

1 tsp organic jojoba or grapeseed oil

1 tsp evening primrose oil

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp coconut oil

1 tsp rosemary extract

1 tbsp light sesame oil

1 tsp avocado oil

3/4 tsp honey

In a saucepan on low heat, thoroughly mix all of the ingredients together except for the honey. Let mixture cool to the touch, then add honey. Massage mask evenly from scalp through hair ends & cover with a warm towel, fresh from the dryer. Leave on for 15-20 minutes. Wash and rinse with your preferred shampoo and conditioner.

Suki Kramer, president, founder and formulator of synthetic-free cosmeceutical skin care line Suki clinically-proven natural solutions, has dedicated her life to the research of how the body processes and reacts to all environmental variables, from food consumption to product absorption. Her passion for efficacious, natural products and ingredients has made her a leader in the healthy skin movement. As a guest editor for Daily Makeover, Suki will share her knowledge of natural ingredients as well provide you with the information you need to make the right decisions about what you consume, both inside and out.