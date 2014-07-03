Beauty and the Real Girl: Budge-Proof Liner For Your Boldest Look Yet

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

Oh, eyeliner. We love you when you stay in place and loathe you when you smudge or fade on us. That’s why when we find an eyeliner that is pretty darn near perfect, we hold on and never let go. For the girls that never leave home without it, a liner has to be many things all in one: pigmented, smudge-proof, waterproof, creamy—well, you get it. With so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to find the hidden gems. Luckily, we’ve just discovered one of them.

Sam Freeman, a writer, loves rocking a lined eye look and we couldn’t help but notice that it seems to stay on all day. Of course, we had to ask her which one she uses. “I can’t go without Smashbox Limitless Eye Liner in Java,” Sam tells us. “It’s the smoothest waterproof eyeliner I’ve ever found and comes with a built in pencil sharpener so you never have to worry about remembering one.”

Where to buy: Smashbox Limitless Eyeliner, $19; sephora.com