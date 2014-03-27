Beauty Recipe: Bubble Ponytail

The ponytail has been seen perched on the heads of women for years and throughout those years, hairstylists have found ways to update and change the look of the simple pony. The latest reinvention of the classic updo is the bubble pony, a playful ponytail that will separate you from the crowd.

The look may seem more complicated than the standard ponytail, but trust us, it’s not. Read on to find out to make the bubble pony yours and see for yourself just how easy it is to create!

Flat Iron: It all starts with stick straight hair, so straighten your locks with your favorite flatiron. This particular look was paired with a strict center part, but if you prefer a deep-side part, we won’t tell anyone. Once you’re finished styling the ponytail, make sure you flat iron the ends to really give it that finishing touch.

Elastics: Once your hair is silky and straight, gather your hair and pull it back into a low pony. Secure the ponytail at the nape of your neck. Continue placing small elastics down the length of your ponytail with about two inches of space between each elastic.

Hairspray: Keep everything in place by finishing off the look with a spritz of hairspray. To target specific areas, or to tame flyways, spray a small amount of hairspray onto a fine tooth comb and style away the frizz.

Image via Imaxtree