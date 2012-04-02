What Do You Think Of This Bubble Gum Pink Polish For Spring?

Spring is most definitely in the air and that means it is time to dust off our long forgotten polishes and give our nails a fresh coat of color for the changing seasons.

We’ve already told you that neutrals, nudes and neons are big for this season, but what do you think about this youthful manicure? Do you think Selena Gomez’ bubble gum pink manicure is a do or don’t for spring?

We have to say, with the right outfit and the right shade this manicure can definitely spice up your spring wardrobe, but you definitely have to be careful with length.

What looks adorable on short nails can look cheesy and a little too ‘My Size Barbie’ on longer tips.

What do you think of Selena’s frosted-pink tips? Charming and youthful or just immature?

Image via Sipa, Graphic by Rolando Robinson