10 Hairstyles Only V from BTS Could Pull Off

There are few pop stars who get as creative with their hair as the boys from BTS. Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and V play with styles and colors so often, it’s hard to keep up. That’s why we’re taking a look down memory lane to drool over some of the best BTS V hairstyles. From bright blue to red to platinum, with headbands and curls and bangs, V might have been the last BTS member to join but he’s more than keeping up with the rest.

V’s real name is Kim Taehyung. He said in an interview that Big Hit Entertainment recommended a few stage names and he landed with V because of how it represents “victory.” These killer stage and real-life looks are for sure victorious. The BTS members don’t have personal Instagram accounts but they do have fan accounts run by the best of the best fans from around the world. V’s fan account is full of his bold looks that we’re dying to copy ASAP.

Of course, V isn’t the only BTS member to go on a hair journey. Jungkook especially slays every new style he tries. But each isn’t afraid to dye their hair totally white blonde, go back to black or play with pastel hues. When they do, fans freak out. And for good reason. These adorable looks can’t be beat.

With retro waves.

With a middle part.

With bright blue hair.

With platinum hair.

With bright red hair.

With peach hair.

With light brown hair.

With long bangs.

Wearing a headband.

With honey blonde hair.