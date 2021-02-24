BTS’ Jungkook Dyed His Hair Blue & Fans Are Freaking Out

Just a month after he went bright blonde, BTS’ Jungkook dyed his hair blue and it’s trending on Twitter like crazy. And for good reason! Fans have been mocking up faux blue hair photos for a year and now it’s a reality. The K-pop star posed for a mirror selfie to show off his new ‘do and fans think these are all clues his mixtape is coming soon.

Over on Twitter, Jungkook told fans he dyed his hair blue himself, as many of us are doing these days. Once hair is as blonde as his was, it’s pretty easy to do yourself with a pigment-depositing conditioner. He did a great job with his. The color is vibrant and even-toned. With the photo, he used the hashtag #JJK, which has fans wondering if this means new solo music. Or it could just be a cute nod to his full name, Jeon Jung-kook.

Of course, the ARMY also thought his EP could be titled “Golden” because 2021 is the Year of the (golden) Ox and his hair was the shade of gold. With his blue color, is that still true?

Jungkook also tagged IdolxCosmetics in his post, showing off some subtle eyeshadow. The company is actually rolling out a Dynamite Eyeshadow Palette in just a few days!

On Sunday, February 28, only 20,000 units of the palette are dropping and the brand says there won’t be a restock so you’ll want to set an alarm. The 18-shade palette has matte and shimmer finishes for a variety of K-pop-inspired looks.