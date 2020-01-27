BTS Switched Up Their Hair for the Grammys and Fans Are Freaking Out

It’s the moment we’ve been waiting for. BTS hit the Grammys red carpet looking sophisticated and cool in turtlenecks and overcoats. But it was BTS’s Grammys hair that has Twitter aflutter. It’s a lot more natural than we’re used to seeing from Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Not only do they all have natural hair colors (no blue or pink to be found!), we also spotted a possible perm, a darker and longer mane and even a new blonde ‘do. If you know the BTS Army, you know this is big news.

“HIDE THE SCISSORS their hair is just *chefs kiss*,” wrote one fan on Twitter. We have to admit, the gorgeous members of BTS look great with longer hair. Jungkook’s hair specifically has a really interesting darker rust shade that everyone on Twitter is loving. “Jungkook’s hairstylist needs a raise,” wrote another fan. We couldn’t agree more.

As for V, his long hair looks curlier than we’re used to seeing.

Many are joking that no one is going to know who he is in a black suit and dark hair. It’s so simple for the K-pop star!

Jimin’s got a new blonder ‘do going on with some major accessories. Let’s all take a minute to appreciate this sunny shade. It also looks like it basically grew overnight!

We can’t wait to see what they wear for their upcoming performance. We have a feeling their ‘fits will be a little less neutral and a little more K-pop.