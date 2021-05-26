This BTS-Themed Beauty Collab Is Too Cute For Words

Pretty much everyone wants to get their hands on BTS these days. Brands are scrambling to get the Korean pop stars to hawk their products. Well, The Crème Shop did score big—at least with BTS’ cartoon avatars known as BT21. The adorable skincare and makeup line feature KOYA, RJ, SHOOKY, MANG, CHIMMY, TATA, COOKY and VAN and their individual personalities.

“As two passionate Asian-founded brands deeply rooted in their Korean culture and built upon the work ethics of 피 땀 눈물 (“blood, sweat and tears”), The Crème Shop | BT21 is proud to introduce this exciting collaboration and showcase the best of their South-Korean heritage,” reads a statement from the brand. “With optimism, they hope to inspire our community to help broaden Asian representation and acknowledge diversity as the true foundation of beauty.”

The cruelty-free line has more than 47 pieces (!), all available now for pre-order and they’ll start shipping out June 15. The line also launches at Ulta on May 30 but we recommend placing your pre-orders now before the limited-edition line sells out. Not sure what to shop for? We got you started, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

SHOOKY’S SHINING Printed Essence Sheet Mask – Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Triple Peptide, Manuka Honey

Nourish skin while looking cute on Insta at the same time.

CHIMMY Macaron Lip Balm – Lemon Drop

A lemon drop-flavored balm with vitamin E and shea butter.

“Gentle Cutie!” RJ Hydrogel Under Eye Patches | Hydrating & Calming

Nourish undereyes with hyaluronic acid and lavender.

TATA Sanitizing Spray (Peach Scented)

Because you can never have too much hand sanitizer—especially when it’s this cute.

FLUFF & SET Brightening Setting Powder

This translucent powder elimates shine and promises to keep makeup from fading for 12 hours.