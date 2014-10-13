Beauty Buzz: Shu Uemura x Choupette, Mullets are Back, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Shu Uemura is debuting a Choupette collection for holiday (if you didn’t know, that’s Karl Lagerfeld’s kitty) – which basically means Hello Kitty may finally have some real competition. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. Apparently, mullets are back in style – would you dare?? [StyleCaster]

3. The must-have celebrity hairstyles you need for fall. [Daily Makeover]

4. Get an at-home facial with this tips and tricks and get better skin, without doling out the cash. [The Beauty Department]

5. Chia seed may be the latest superfood ingredient that you need in all of your beauty products. [Style.com]