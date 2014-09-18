Ask an Expert: How Can I Go From Dark Brunette to Platinum Blonde?

Since we are lucky enough to work with a bevy of experts who drop excellent tips on us without blinking an eye we figured it was due time to share them with the rest of you. With Ask an Expert, we’ll be reaching out to some of our favorite pros in the industry with the beauty questions that you send in via social media (with the hashtag #BeautyHelp). So please, send in your critical beauty questions and we’ll get them answered for you!

No matter how many times we scroll past a picture of a girl with gorgeous platinum blonde hair, we wonder about getting the color ourselves — despite the current color or state of our hair. Who wouldn’t want to try it for a little while? Getting highlights is one thing, but going platinum (especially when your hair is naturally dark) is a whole other story. Just in case you’re in the group of ladies who’s contemplating taking the plunge into the world of platinum hair, we called on celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas for some pointers before the process!

Q: For ladies who want to go from dark brunette hair to platinum blonde, what are some things they should know before starting the process?

A: “No matter what, no matter how careful your stylist is, you hair will take a beating. It may be slight, but it will happen. You will lose lots of moisture and some elasticity. This is inevitable. It will take time. A good hairstylist will lift your hair in slow increments. This prevents unnecessary damage. Do not freak out 2 or 3 hours in when your hair is screaming orange at you, and then looking yellow. This is all part of the process. Your hair has underlying pigments in it. You have to lift through the natural melanin (color molecules) and then the artificial ones. This takes time, and those molecules will lift though there stages, red, orange, yellow and so on, until nothing is left and you have the platinum you always dreamed of!” — Michael Dueñas, Celebrity Hairstylist and CEO of Hair Room Service, an in-room salon appointment service that delivers top celebrity stylists and services to your door.