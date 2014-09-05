Mood Board: Brown is the New Black

Part grunge, part boho, brown makeup is easily one of the boldest makeup looks to pull off, and yet still one of the most natural. Smokey eyes gone brown lend themselves to daytime events that call for some edge, while a matte brown lipstick is just about the most chic thing a girl could wear. Some may call brown makeup a throwback to the ’90s, but we call it exactly what we want to wear on the weekends.

From the fall beauty campaigns to the runway to the red carpet, we’ve been lusting after the brown makeup we’ve been seeing. Make lipstick, eyeshadow, and even nails a deep brown to get in on the action. How will you be wearing brown?

Photo Credit: Imaxtree; Mania Mania