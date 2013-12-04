Add Brown to Your Lipstick Without Looking Dated

Brown lipstick has a bad rap, and we get it. That ’90s look with brown lipstick and an even darker shade of brown outlining the lips is best left in the past. (Even poster child Drew Barrymore gave up the look a long time ago.) But lately, we’ve seen the color in a new light. Take a look at three versions below. They just might make our holiday makeup rotation.

Katy Perry‘s metallic red lipstick has a subtle brown undertone that deepens the hue slightly. Metallics can be intimidating, but this version has more of a velvety finish to it. For a similar color, coat the lips with a brown lip pencil and then apply Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics in Lip Tar Metallic Black Metal Dahlia ($18, occmakeup.com) on top. The brown will help to soften the color.

Christina Ricci‘s cranberry lipstick is more red than brown, making it an easy transition choice for going darker. Plus, the color is just warm enough that it works well with fair and darker skin tones. Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick in Icon ($10, sephora.com) is a close color match and has a similar shine.

Skip the red and go straight for the brown with a shade like Victoria Justice‘s. The light brown lipstick has a peach undertone, making it less drastic that its ’90s counterparts. This shade works really well with olive skin tones. Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Bahama ($25, sephora.com) has a light pigment so it’s perfect for experimentation.

What do you think of bringing brown back?

