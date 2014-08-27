Instagram Insta-Glam: Brown Lipstick

Let’s focus on the perks of fall instead of the downside of summer-no-more, shall we? One of these perks is the beauty revamp that inevitably comes with autumn, and the bold, jewel-toned looks that were absent from summer. If you’re searching for the right darker shade to sport, why not try a show-stopping brown lip? We know that brown might sound a bit “muddy” or downright blah, but we promise, it’s incredibly chic.
Pulling off a flawless brown lip does take a bit of effort, though. Lips need a decent amount of prep in order to have the perfect canvas, so grab your lip scrub and make sure your pout is in top-notch shape. Afterwards, apply a little bit of lip balm to seal in that moisture. There’s nothing worse than dark color that creases on your lips, so a bit of concealer around the edges will prevent this from happening. Take a look at some of these Instagram users who perfectly pulled off the brown lip, and let us know if you have a favorite brown lip color in the comments!
@Roseandben looks like a total ethereal beauty with this look. Her black and white winged liner is the perfect way to draw attention to the eyes without competing with her bold lip.
Photo:
Instagram
This makeup look by @Artistry_by_alyssa is so good it's worth a double-take. This user paired her matte brown lip with a perfect cat eye and under eye smokiness.
Photo:
Instagram
@Celiaawelia is sporting a subtle brown lip, which is perfect for those ladies easing their way into the trend. Beauty tip: Pat a medium shade of brown onto the lips with your finger almost like a stain instead of applying straight from the tube to achieve a look like this.
Photo:
Instagram
The amount of glam happening in this photo of @Frishtaak is fabulous. She chose glittery eyes for a girly touch juxtaposed with the boldness of a deep brown lip.
Photo:
Instagram
Here's proof that blondes can sport a brown lip! User @Crownsforqueens chose a very subtle nude eye and just focused on mascara to play against a fabulous matte brown lip color.
Photo:
Instagram
Beautifully contoured cheeks are the perfect accent to a bold brown lip, and @Vivianabelle couldn't have gotten this look any more right.
Photo:
Instagram
A burgundy shade of brown pairs perfectly with red hair, especially in this picture of user @Roxyroadster.
Photo:
Instagram
Don't be afraid to pop a bit of gloss on brown lips. @Keira_rowland chose a light smokey eye and glossy brown lip for this simply flawless makeup look.
Photo:
Instagram