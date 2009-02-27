Brown-ie Points

I will never forget the shopping trips my mother and I used to take to New York while I was growing up; I looked forward to them for weeks and made lists for days of all the things I wanted to buy. On one particular trip, I arrived at Bloomingdale’s ready to buy Bobbi Brown’s Teenage Beauty book (not to mention her entire line of makeup).

You can imagine my excitement, then, to hear of an official Bobbi Brown Program in Makeup Artistry, offered through her alma mater, Emerson (in my home town of Boston). According to style.com, Brown and her talented arsenal of makeup artists will be offering both one day and one week intensive workshops geared to professional (and aspiring to be professional) makeup artists. Classes begin in June, with complete information available at emerson.edu. Looks like I may have to start booking some trips out of New York in the near future.