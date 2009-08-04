Brown and Bush Join Forces to Empower Women

Show of hands; who doesn’t just totally love Bobbi Brown? She helps you look natural and gorgeous with her insane amount of high-quality cosmetics, she always has a beautiful smile on her face, and she gives back. So does Lauren Bush, who was recently in StyleCaster‘s studio talking about her work for FEED.

The two are joining forces this fall to launch the Feed 10 pouch, the newest bag designed by Bush. The organically-made bag will be filled with three of Bobbi Brown’s best lip glosses for only $50. For each bag you buy, the proceeds will support 10 women in the United Nations World Food Program in its Food for Work program. The program goes towards helping disadvantaged working women in other countries. The two women bonded over their love of skiing, as well as their love of giving back and helping women.

Also, at only $50, gloss freely, because this is one purchase that definitely won’t be accompanies with buyer’s remorse.

FEED 10 Pouch, $50, at Bloomingdale’s and Bobbi Brown stores come October.