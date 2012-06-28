Brow Kits: 10 Kits to Help Maintain Your Arches

We’ve talked about how important eyebrows are to your face shape many times before. But we also know that it is hard to make time to go and get them waxed every other week. A good alternative to waxing are brow kits, as they can help you maintain and perfect your eyebrows on a daily basis.
There are a multitude of kits available that offer many different options. If you like to stay on the safe side, make sure you get a kit with a stencil in it — stencils will help you determine what kind of arch you have and help you keep them in line. Mini and travel-sized kits are good for girl on the go; you can touch up your brows anywhere with the Tweezerman kit. The best part about brow kits is that they typically come in a variety of colors. So if you have really light blonde hair, don’t worry! There is sure to be a kit out there that will match your hair color.
Check out the products in the slideshow above to help you keep your brows in shape even when you don’t have time to stop in at a salon.
The Sephora Arch It brow kit comes with shapers that can be used to line up your eyebrows to obtain perfect brows for your face. (Sephora Arch It Brow Kit, $35, Sephora.com)
This affordable brow kit from Wet N' Wild comes in a small portable kit and even has a mirror so you can touch up your brows on the go. (Wet N' Wild Ultimate Brow Kit, $3.99, Drugstore.com)
This Chanel brow kit comes with three shades of powder, tweezers, and a professional brush. (Chanel Perfect Brow, $65, Available in stores only)
Clinique's Brow Shaper comes with natural colored pressed powder and a small angled brush. (Clinique Brow Shaper, $19, Clinique.com)
The 5-Element Brow Anastasia Kit comes with all the essentials that you would need to maintain your brows and even comes with stencils that help you identify what kind of eyebrows you have. (Anastasia 5-Element Brow Kit, $65, Anastasia.net)
This take-anywhere brow kit from Lorac comes in four different color palettes for all different hair colors. (Lorac Take A Brow, $22, Sephora.com)
This compact brow kit from Urban Decay even comes in a colorful case. There is a hidden drawer underneath that contains wax that can be used to set your brows for a long lasting look. (Urban Decay Brow Box, $29, Sephora.com)
This classic brow kit from Benefit even comes with a little lesson booklet to show you how to obtain your ideal brows. (Benefit Brow Zings, $30, Benefit.com)
For a quick brow fill, try Tweezerman's Mini Brow Kit. It is easy to use and travel-friendly. (Tweezerman Mini Brow Kit, $25, Sephora.com)
Too Faced's brow kit has everything you need to shape, define, and perfect your brows. (Too Faced Brow Envy Brow Shaping and Defining Kit, $35, Sephora.com)