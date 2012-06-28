Brow Kits: 10 Kits to Help Maintain Your Arches

We’ve talked about how important eyebrows are to your face shape many times before. But we also know that it is hard to make time to go and get them waxed every other week. A good alternative to waxing are brow kits, as they can help you maintain and perfect your eyebrows on a daily basis.

There are a multitude of kits available that offer many different options. If you like to stay on the safe side, make sure you get a kit with a stencil in it — stencils will help you determine what kind of arch you have and help you keep them in line. Mini and travel-sized kits are good for girl on the go; you can touch up your brows anywhere with the Tweezerman kit. The best part about brow kits is that they typically come in a variety of colors. So if you have really light blonde hair, don’t worry! There is sure to be a kit out there that will match your hair color.

Check out the products in the slideshow above to help you keep your brows in shape even when you don’t have time to stop in at a salon.