Finally! The Brother Vellies x Sephora Collab That’s 2 Years In The Making

If you’ve been dreaming of a Brother Vellies accessory since the luxury brand launched in 2013, well, do I have good news for you. With its $600+ shoes and $1,000+ bags, founder Aurora James’ sustainable line might not be in your usual budget. But with the Brother Vellies x Sephora Collection line, the brand is officially in reach—until it sells out, at least.

The limited-edition collection of designer makeup bags is part of a new partnership between James and Sephora. It’s also part of Sephora’s promise to commit 15 percent of its shelf space to Black-owned brands. In fact, The 15 Percent Pledge was started by James herself, and called on retailers, specifically Sephora, Target and Whole Foods. Sephora is using its Accelerate program, which helps cultivate female founders, to now focus on women of color.

“Over two years in the making, we are thrilled to finally share these bags with the world,” said Aurora James, founder and creative director of Brother Vellies, in a statement. “We could not imagine partnering with any brand but Sephora on this collaboration. We are so proud of their efforts to bring more diversity to their shelves. This coupled with Brother Vellies’ goal of keeping artisan design practices and techniques alive, is the type of energy that we continue to support.”

There are three makeup bags ranging in price from $30 to $48 that will help you organize your loot in the chicest way possible. Plus, these are now officially collector’s items. When we’re able to travel safely, you’ll be glad to have these on hand.

Brother Vellies x Sephora- Train Case

Pink, faux-alligator and cheetah-print canvas make this train case so fun for storage.

Brother Vellies x Sephora – Doodle Bag

Inspired by Brother Vellies’ Mexican-made Doodle Boots, this pouch was made in Mexico and is truly unique.

Brother Vellies x Sephora – Large Cosmetics Bag

This three-in-one set includes a large clear bag and two chic pouches: one in a faux-alligator finish and the other in cheetah-print canvas.