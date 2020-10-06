Watch Brooklyn Beckham Give Fiancè Nicola Peltz a Posh Spice Makeover

When your mom is Victoria Beckham, you better help out when she rolls out a new product. For Brooklyn Beckham, that means adorably applying the new Victoria Beckham Beauty lipstick to fiancè Nicola Peltz‘s lips. While I personally wish he applied it to his own pout, too (makeup is for everyone!), Peltz looks gorgeous in the new lippies. Called Posh, there are nine ’90s-inspired shades that evoke Posh Spice vibes. Think creamy nudes, browns, pinks and mauves, plus a perfect Victoria Beckham red. The Spice Girls are back—sort of.

It looks like Beckham is applying either the shade Pixi (a pale peach nude) or Pout (a pale coral hue) to Peltz. You can tell how lush and creamy the formula is on her lips. She’s even getting in on the supportive action by wearing a shirt emblazoned with Posh is Back. They’re so cute.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

One fan noticed something even more personal on Beckham: his new (?) neck tattoo. “Wait are those Nicola’s eyes on the back of his neck..?” a commenter asked. It sure looks like it but we won’t know for sure until he confirms it. But I have a feeling people are going to be wondering, while also heading out to order the new Posh lipstick.

Made with nutrient-rich avocado and coconut oils for shine and flower waxes for lip protection, the texture feels soft and luxe with all the pigment. And that packaging? To die for.