Get Brooklyn Decker’s Gorgeous Beach Wave

Brooklyn Decker showed up on the red carpet at last night’s What To Expect When You’re Expecting premiere in a simple white dress and gold necklace, looking stunning per usual. But, to complete the look, she had the most perfect beachy bob, and I’m completely obsessed with it. Since her dress was so simple and summery, the model/actress clearly chose to match the subdued style with a simple hair ‘do. For makeup, her pale lip gloss and shimmery smokey eye were offset with a thick set of lashes, framing her baby blues.

To get the look yourself for your next night out or for any day of the week, add a texturizing spray to your hair (like Fekkai’s Coiff Bouffant) and then dry your hair with a round brush to ensure volume. Then, using a 1 1/2 inch curling iron add curls haphazardly throughout (Curling the front sections away from your face). The key to this look is to let the curls cool for about 10 minutes and then run your fingers through them to really brush out the curls for that relaxed, beachy wave. Then, finish the look with a bit of hairspray like L’Oreal’s Elnett and you’re set!

Image via Sipa