Model Brooklyn Decker knows a thing or two about looking gorgeous. She does, after all, have a career that all of us wish we were qualified for. Whether grazing the pages of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition or jet setting around the globe to cheer on her soon-to-be husband, Andy Roddick, Brooklyn never ceases to look effortlessly stunning. Although her natural beauty is only for the select (and genetically blessed) few, her sworn-by must-haves can bring us all at a bit closer…

1. “AKA Australia’s best kept secret. Every makeup artist there has this in his or her kit. Each time I go to Australia, I stock up on this stuff. It’s basically a magic ointment that does everything from help heal scratches to moisturize your lips. I even dab some on my eyes and cheeks to make them have a little more sheen!”

Lucas’ Papaw Ointment, $5.60, at lifepluspharmacy.com

2. “Does my iPhone count as a beauty-must-have? Well, it should, because it never leaves my side. Music, email, camera, and phone all in one. (I’m the crazy person that even uses it as a mirror sometimes… Shhh…)”

iPhone, $199, at apple.com

3. “Instead of a mask I just use this gel every day around my eyes. It instantly opens up my eyes and makes me look awake – great for long flights and long nights. I recently used it on my agent who was traveling with me. We were looking like zombies so finally I said, “Trust me and use it.” His response, “Oohh, ohh my gosh! I can feel it lifting my eyes!” It works.”

Origins No Puffery Cooling Mask, $21, at origins.com

4. “These are always with me because I’m really weird about keeping my ears clean. I use them all the time. Every woman should have these in her bag because they can be used for anything.”

Q-Tips, $4.99, drugstore.com

5. “Another product you can only find overseas or online…(I got this particular one in Paris after all of my French clients used it on me.) My skin frequently takes a beating from sun, travel, makeup…the list goes on. This is just a really gentle, effective makeup remover. It feels like water going on your skin but it’s really moisturizing without leaving any residue like a lot of removers do. I take it on all my jobs.”

Bioderma Crealine H2O, $36, at beautyhabit.com

6. “Marc makes these seasonal scents that aren’t heavy enough to be perfume so he calls them Splashes. Some of the fragrances are Cotton, Linen, Basil, etc. Rain is my favorite. It’s so clean and fresh. It’s fun because he comes out with new ones each season. They sell out really quickly so you have to scoop them up when you can.”

Marc Jacobs Rain, $68, sephora.com

7. “Neutrogena products are great because they’re inexpensive and feel so nice on your skin. Outside of work, I don’t like to wear makeup. But each day I always swipe on some mascara. This particular one gives the right amount of volume and color, while still looking very natural.”

Neutrogena Healthy Volume Mascara, $8.49, at walgreens.com

8. “It makes me look like I’ve been awake for hours when really, I just rolled out of bed.”

Shu Umera Eye Lash Curler, $19, at neimanmarcus.com

9. “I’m telling you, if you don’t have this yet, go buy it right now. First of all, it’s 100% natural. Second of all, this company is now based in my home state of North Carolina. And last, but certainly not least, this will clear up any pimple, bump, zit etc. that you have in NO TIME. Trust me. I’ve tried everything. I swear by this.”

Burt’s Bees herbal Blemish Stick, $8.50, at burtsbees.com

10. “There’s a reason people have been swearing by this for years.”

Cetaphil Face Wash, $11.49, at drugstore.com