Brooke Shields (& TikTok) Swear By These Hair Thickening Products For Fuller, Fluffier Brows & Lashes

Brooke Shields is a classic beauty; she doesn’t need much to shine, yet a full face of glam also always looks on point. All eyes witnessed just that during the Oscars festivities, when Shields attended Elton John’s 2023 AIDS Foundation Oscar Party, which raises proceeds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The star’s makeup artist, Edward Cruz, sought to create a “super classic Hollywood look” for the event, and made sure to incorporate some of Shields’ favorite products from Grande Cosmetics to enhance her natural brows and build a fuller, fluffier look. Cruz started by using the GrandeBROW 2-in-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum to bring “tint, definition and volume” that would last all night—the product boasts a 12-hour, budge-proof formula.

“GrandeBROW sets the new standard on how brow gels should behave; no mess or staining on skin, holds them in place and tints them naturally,” Edward Cruz shared with the brand. “​​I think the GrandeBROW 2-in-1 Tinted Brow Gel is a must-have for everyone,” he adds.

The tinted brow gel contains mini fibers that instantly create a thicker-looking brow, but the formula also boasts long-term benefits. The inclusion of growth ingredients (such as castor oil and beet root extract) help thinning, over-plucked brow hairs regain volume overtime.

Cruz also used the GrandeDRAMA Intense Thickening Mascara and GrandeLASH-LIFT Heated Lash Curler on Shields to make her lashes pop. “I loved that this mascara gives an initial light & natural coat, but builds to super glam,” said Cruz. Since the products bring a false-lash effect on their own, there was no need for the addition of artificial lashes on Shields.

