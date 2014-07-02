How to Apply Bronzer the Right Way

In our Q&A series, beauty experts address your most bewildering issues. Have a beauty-related quandary of your own? Submit your question in the comments below or via Twitter.

Q: What’s the best way to apply natural-looking bronzer?

A: When learning how to apply bronzer, you need the perfect touch — too little and you don’t get the desired sun-kissed glow. Brush on too much and you can end up looking orange. Sephora Pro David Thibodeau gave us two essential tricks for how to apply just the right amount of bronzer.

“Apply bronzer with a large, fluffy brush that features natural bristles to the top of the forehead, under the cheek bone, and under the jaw line to create a ‘3’ shape along the side of the face.” He recommends using the Sephora Collection Pro Flawless Powder Brush #40 ($36, sephora.com). The goat-hair bristles provide great saturation of color while keeping the application lighter than you’d get with synthetic brushes.

Another technique he uses: “By applying in soft sweeping motions, this will add warmth as well as enhance the best features of your face that will really sculpt your angles in a gorgeous, feminine way.”

Thibodeau’s bronzer of choice is Sephora + Pantone Universe Solar Powder Bronzer ($24, sephora.com). “It features a harmonious mix of matte and pearly powders that blend together to create a gorgeous glow on all skin tones.”

