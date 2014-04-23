Instagram Insta-Glam: Bronze Makeup

With summer a few short weeks away, everyone is working hard to get that bronze glow. From self-tanner to warm nail colors, we’re all trying to get that sunkissed look a little early. But until the sun is actually here full force, we can cheat and get bronzed with a bit of makeup.
After scrolling through our Instagram feed, it’s safe to say that we aren’t the only ones after that bronzy glow. We’ve put together a few of our favorite bronze makeup looks from this week. Take a look at the slideshow above to see how the girls of Instagram make this look their own, and while we wait for summer to get here, don’t be afraid to create some bronze makeup looks of your own!
Get your Naked palettes ready for this makeup, girls.
A simple bronze eye is a great way to make a statement without saying too much, just like @Innianna_photography does here.
We don't know which we love more: The messy side braid or the flalwessly applied bronze makeup. This is one of our favorite looks from @Emilyrosevictoria.
With everything from the glowing skin to bronze accessories, @Suziekmakeup has this look down to a science.
A smokey eye doesn't have to be all about the greys and blacks. Try out a bronze look instead, like @Tatianaofficial did here.
With barely there makeup and beachy waves, it's safe to say that @Ukikomakeup is ready for the summer. Are you?
@Jeannebrandt elevated her bronzy look with an out of this world contour, sculpting her face with some serious skill.
Minimal makeup can still be gorgeous. We love this look posted by @Blondiemua, complimenting the model's bronze eye makeup with a similar shade of nail polish.
We love how @Kiera_rowland's bronze makeup compliments her hazel eyes.