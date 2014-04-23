Instagram Insta-Glam: Bronze Makeup

With summer a few short weeks away, everyone is working hard to get that bronze glow. From self-tanner to warm nail colors, we’re all trying to get that sunkissed look a little early. But until the sun is actually here full force, we can cheat and get bronzed with a bit of makeup.

After scrolling through our Instagram feed, it’s safe to say that we aren’t the only ones after that bronzy glow. We’ve put together a few of our favorite bronze makeup looks from this week. Take a look at the slideshow above to see how the girls of Instagram make this look their own, and while we wait for summer to get here, don’t be afraid to create some bronze makeup looks of your own!

More From Beauty High:

Beauty and the Real Girl: A Bronzer That Looks Natural

Makeup Tricks for Girls With Acne Prone Skin

8 Makeup Mistakes to Avoid When Wearing Glasses