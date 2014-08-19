Why Broccoli Stalks Could Be The Next Big Health Food Craze

It’s a dark, dark day for kale: According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, the health food du jour might have jumped the shark. Based on Google Trends, which indexes the relative popularity of search terms, kale hit its peak in January. In other words, less and less people are searching online for the ultra-hip green. As for what could take its place? The paper suggests that food trends often begin when chefs and foodies start putting to good use foods that would otherwise go to waste, potentially making broccoli stalks a pretty strong contender to the next kale.

In fact, broccoli stalks are already popping up in some of the hottest kitchens including Chinese restaurant Fung Tu in New York City. Chef and partner at the restaurant Jonathan Fu said that they’re one of his favorite parts of the cruciferous veggie. “The main thing for me is the texture,” he said. “There’s a sweetness to them, but they still have that brassica quality, that funky horseradish bite.”

Food bloggers have been on a broccoli stalks kick for a while too, and suggest using them for everything from making broth, slicing them very thinly and adding them to omelets, to even using them to make broccoli soup. We have a feeling though, that when this food trend kicks into overdrive, so will the available recipes, so keep an eye on the green vegetable!

Are you down to eat broccoli stalks? Weigh in below!