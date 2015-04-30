Brittany Snow Talks Beauty Confessions, ‘Pitch Perfect 2’ and More

With the huge success of movies like John Tucker Must Die, Hairspray, and Pitch Perfect, it’s no surprise that Brittany Snow is one of the hottest actresses in Hollywood right now. And not to mention, she does know a thing or two about beauty. We recently got to chat with Brittany at a Schick event (you may have seen the music video commercials inspired by the film, airing now) where she spilled her biggest beauty regrets and tricks and revealed some of the most fun behind-the-scenes moments of Pitch Perfect 2. Read on to find out more!

What’s the worst beauty mistake you’ve ever made?

It was my 21st birthday, and I was promoting Hairspray, and I went to a woman who was waxing my eyebrows. She told me that I had a lot of baby hairs on my skin and she convinced me to wax my entire face. Well, I had an allergic reaction to the wax and I broke out in a severe red rash the night of my 21st birthday party while doing press for Hairspray at the same time. So in all the pictures it looks like I have a really bad sunburn but it’s actually a rash that’s all over my face. They tried to cover it but it was so bad. Now if anyone ever wants to wax anything on my face, I’m like “No, thanks.”

MORE: Brittany Snow On the Craziest Thing She’s Ever Done While Wearing A Pore Strip

Do you have any beauty tricks that you’ve tried or have learned from being on set?



Recently my roommate convinced me to do the coconut oil thing, and I put it everywhere–in my hair, on my skin–and I just started gagging because of the smell. But it is really moisturizing and hydrating, and I do love it, I just don’t put it all over my face now.

And lastly, what was your favorite memory from the set of Pitch Perfect 2?



I think one of the most fun days we had on set was when we were doing the camp scenes. Everyone was together and we got to literally have an entire day where all we did was a montage section of camp activities. So none of us had lines, all we had to do was swim in a lake, go across a zip-line, climb up a rock wall, be in mud, like mud wrestling–we were in mud all day!