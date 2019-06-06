Brittany Sky’s Travel Beauty Guide for When You’re Catching Flights Instead of Feelings

When DJ and best-friend-in-my-head Brittany Sky told me that she hated her first big chop, I felt that. In the grand scheme of things, I’m fairly new to the natural world and with a late start comes a lot of trial that usually results in error. I cut my hair off in college and after realizing I was ill-prepared for such a drastic change, I literally moaned and groaned every week until it grew long enough for me to wear extensions. Both of us eventually gave it another go and thankfully, the second time around was a success.

“I used to be so obsessed with wearing it straight. And I always thought that was the right way. And then the older I got, I was like ‘oh, I want my hair to be naturally curly again,'” she told StyleCaster. “I’ve done so many things to my hair over the years, and I hadn’t really seen what it looked like since I was a kid, and I’m like, this is what God gave me, so why am I trying to manipulate that?”

Now, with her glorious curls on full display, Sky is putting her transition to good use as one of the faces of Bed Head by TIGI’s “Your Vibe, Our Tribe” campaign and sharing products that I honestly would have side-stepped before. A naturalista’s wash day is a full-time job and almost always include a cleanse, deep-conditioning mixed with some diffusing, maybe a quick steam, and some oil to seal it all in. Where most of us differ and ultimately exchange info is in the styling department. In Sky’s case, that includes cocktailing a few Bed Head favorites that she can also take on the road.

And who better than a globe-trotting DJ to school us on the best products and tricks that are proven to actually withstand the busiest travel season (aka summer)? Ahead, the makeup she never leaves home without, the keys to her camera-ready curls, and how to save time and space when you’re catching flights instead of feelings.

Bed Head Faves

I really, really like the Calma Sutra Cleansing Conditioner . Sometimes I just leave the conditioner in. And I will use the Foxy Curls Contour Cream that comes in the little purple bottle and it kind of seals the curls. And if I want more of a defined look, I’ll use the Foxy Curls Extreme Curl Mousse. Those are my three go-tos.

View this post on Instagram Feeling so blessed ✨! The launch of Your Vibe Our Tribe Campaign featuring me has just gone live. Be sure to shop all @BEDHEADTIGI products at your nearest @ULTA . You might see me in stores #YVOT #TIGI #BedHeadByTIGI #Partner A post shared by Brittany Sky (@brittanysky) on Apr 25, 2019 at 1:39pm PDT

Makeup Must-Haves

Honestly, when I was younger, I didn’t wear makeup like that. That wasn’t really my thing. I didn’t start wearing makeup until I got to college. I would just wear red lipstick because I love how red lipstick looks on me. And I’d wear a drugstore eyeliner and mascara. That was it. I’m at a place where I like my skin. I’m so happy with the state that it’s in. For the most part…I haven’t really been wearing much makeup at all. When I go out, I do a little bit more. I use Dior Forever Foundation. I cannot live without it. I’m the shade 050. I just feel like it’s really hard for me to find foundation that matches my skin perfectly. Like, in the past, I’ve had to match, get two foundations and mix them together. But that one is as close to my skin color as possible. For brows, Anastasia Beverly Hills. I can’t live without it. I go back and forth between the pencil and the pomade. For concealer I use Kat Von D. For lip gloss, I’ll use Glossier Balm DotCom or Fenty Gloss Bomb; the natural color that Rihanna always has. I love that stuff. I’m probably on my sixth one.

Carry-On With Caution