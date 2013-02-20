Best of the Brits: See What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore to the Brit Awards

The Brit Awards, a staple in the award season, is the British equivalent of the Grammy Awards in America. Across the pond, British music stars arrived on the red carpet with hair and makeup looks that literally made our jaws drop. From Katherine Jenkins’ bright fuchsia lips to the insane braid on Preeya Kalidas, the Brits certainly proved their guts when it came to braving beauty trends on the red carpet. Plus, Taylor Swift managed to squeeze in to the Brit Awards, if only to make ex-boyfriend Harry Styles jealous by showing up to the carpet looking like a knockout.

Whether or not you follow the Brit Awards, you don’t want to miss the beauty we saw on the red carpet. There was no shortage of bravery when it came to the hair and makeup department, and we’re looking to our favorite British stars for inspiration after the show-stopping looks that just showed up. Take a look through the sideswept waves and colorful eyeshadow dominating the red carpet and tell us which Brit was your favorite in the comments below!