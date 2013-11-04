News: Britney Spears Debuts “Perfume”; Meet CoverGirl’s Newest Face

Britney Spears‘ new single, “Perfume,” debuts today. “I put on my perfume, yeah I want it all over you. I gotta mark my territory,” Spears sings in the breakup ballad. [E! Online]

Olympic figure skater Ashley Wagner is CoverGirl’s newest face. [Huffington Post]

Oh no! Your trip to the stylist’s chair may expose you to these 5 hidden salon dangers. [Beauty High]

So weird: Women are apparently wearing ski goggles to the tanning salon to mimic the tan lines they get from hitting the slopes. [Daily Mail]

Try these tips to make over your skincare routine for fall. [SheFinds]