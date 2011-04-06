Britney Spears Looks Phenomenal in Till The World Ends Video

Last night my social network feeds erupted with the good news: Britney Spears is back! Really? With Gaga’s feel-good mantra taking over the world, self-destruction chic is so 2006. Can Britney possibly compete in a serious way with a pop song that isn’t a word play gimmick like “If You Seek Amy”?

“Well,DJ, what you wai-tin for?” Turn up that song just in time for summer. Britney Spears is back on the dance floor and she looks phenomenal. (And apparently she’s just in time! The world is ending y’all!) With her natural hair in its trademark cornsilk blond, and a healthy and curvaceous body filling out some surprisingly on-trend looks, it’s a pleasure to see Britney finally join the 21st century pop culture scene in a serious way.

Congrats, Brit! Consider yourself comback’ed!