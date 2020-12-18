It’s Britney, B: Goodbye Extensions, Hello New Lob

Every Britney Spears fan has been waiting for this moment. The blonde extensions are officially gone! We love Britney (she’s just a one-name star, right?) with any hairstyle but her extensions didn’t always blend perfectly into the rest of her hair. Plus, they felt a little like 2005 Britney and we’re rooting for 2020 Britney. So, when saw Britney’s lob haircut photos, we couldn’t have liked the posts fast enough.

In true Britney fashion, she shared three consecutive similar photos (one with that red background she loves), up-close of her new ‘do. “Cut my hair 💇🏼‍♀️ !!!! You know what they say …. out with the old …. in with the new !!!!! Now let us pray 😉💋🙂✨ !!!!” she wrote. Adorably, her boyfriend Sam Asghari commented, “I love it” with four heart emojis. You have to love them.

The lob style is really pretty on the pop star. It’s full of face-framing layers even with some curtain bangs. Look at Britney getting in on one of the biggest trends. She looks fresh and youthful.

Britney has gone through a lot lately, dealing with her conservatorship. She recently released a song “Swimming in the Stars,” which is currently available to purchase as a limited-edition vinyl LP. The track is an outtake from Spears’ most recent project, Glory, which was released for the first time in 2016 and was re-issued in May 2020, along with another new song, “Mood Ring.” Fans are loving the lyrics and looking for secret messages about her conservatorship. Of course, it could also be a nod to her love of astrology.

Either way, Britney knows her fans are behind her and we’re ready for whatever comes in 2021.