Britney Spears Is A Brunette!

The only thing more certain than celebrity breakups are the makeovers that inevitably follow. Looking good is the best revenge, after all, and Britney Spears is ready to show ex-fiancé Jason Trawick what he’ll be missing. The blonde star recently showed off her new hair color at the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards.

This isn’t the first time Britney has been a brunette. Remember her wedding photos with ex-husband Kevin Federline? This time around, however, Britney has chosen a lighter brown hue, which really flatters her skin tone. This makeover is a definite upgrade.

