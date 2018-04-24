Britney Spears Will Reportedly Launch a Hair-Care Line in 2019

Celebrity makeup lines are more popular than ever, but Britney Spears is passing on cosmetics, and fast-tracking to all things hair. WWD recently announced the 36-year-old singer will be partnering with Epic Rights to “launch a line of branded merchandise” that includes hair-care products.

If you think Spears hasn’t always made head-turning hair choices, we beg to differ. From her braided, pink fluff ball hair ties in “…Baby One More Time” to those classic, cascading blonde waves, and yes, even her famously shaved head circa 2007, Spears has never been afraid of doing the absolute most.

The pop icon’s forthcoming line is also rumored to include fashion apparel, accessories, exercise gear and electronics. With such a wide breadth of options, there’s bound to be something for everyone when it launches in April 2019.

Until then, we have time to keep brainstorming exactly what Britney has prepared for us. Bejeweled hair clips? Snake necklaces a la her 2001 VMA performance? Whatever it is, we can’t wait.