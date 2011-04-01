Britney Spears Beauty Evolution: 13 Years, One Hot Mess

Ok that title may be a little harsh it wasn’t all bad, but going through 13 years of Britney Spears photos was kinda like going on a really bumpy roller coaster ride. I’m still a little dizzy from it. She had her ups and downs, with a trajectory that looks a little something like this: a fresh-faced teen sensation turns over-sexed blonde pop star, then there was that very unfortunate brunette phase, we can just gloss right over the bald thing, which lead to some of the worst hair extensions I’ve ever seen, only to find her way back to being an over-sexed blonde pop star. Oh, don’t forget to factor in about 17 comebacks in between.

But say what you will about Britney, the girl’s a survivor, which is why we thought it was only fitting that she be the subject of StyleCaster’s latest beauty evolution. So fasten your seatbelts and click through for 13 years of Britney Spears beauty.