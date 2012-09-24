Beauty High’s Top 10: Britney Spears’ Colored Strands & Mitt Romney’s Tan Explained

We’re capping off your day with the top 10 things that you need to know about in the world of beauty:



1. If you’re maintaining your summer tan with self-tanner, you may want to watch this video on how to fix tanning streaks. [BellaSugar]

2. Mitt Romney’s tan is real, and his makeup artist reveals what makeup he uses. [NY Mag]

3. Forget tattoos and piercings, “bagel head” is the latest trend. [Jezebel]

4. Britney Spears showed up at the iHeartRadio Music Festival with fuchsia and teal dip-dyed tips. Do you like this hairstyle on her? [Glamour]

5. Jin Soon Choi explains what nail trends she’s over and which trends to follow this fall. [Elle]

6. Bobbi Brown hosted a VIP book launch with Alexa Ray Joel last night. Will you be buying her latest book, Pretty Powerful, available today? [Examiner]

7. The Fragrance Foundation has named fashion and beauty public relations executive Elizabeth Musmanno has its new president. [WWD]

8. First look at Forever 21’s Hello Kitty collection where the models have cotton-candy colored hair. [Teen Vogue]

9. Serge Luten released Une Voix Noir, his new fragrance in homage to Billie Holiday. [Allure]

10. Zooey Deschanel had to cut off her bra during the Emmys — looks like Sofia Vergara wasn’t the only one with a wardrobe malfunction. [Styleite]