OMG—Britney Spears Is Brunette Again?!

It feels like 2013 all over again. Our favorite blonde pop star Britney Spears might have just gone brunette again. Spears was spotted at Cecconi’s, an Italian restaurant in West Hollywood, CA, with boyfriend Sam Asghari. (I was just there and I did not see her!) An “eyewitness” told ET that Spears was wearing her usual uniform of white crop top—showing off the belly button ring, of course—and low-rise jeans. But what was totally different was her rich brown hair. Whoa.

I’ve always loved Spears as a brunette. Like most millennials, I’m a huge fan of hers but less of a fan of her hair. The blonde hue she usually sports is often brassy and as you probably know, you can often see the separation of her extensions. Brit deserves better than this! It’s possible someone got ahold of her and gave her a bit of a hair transformation. I say possible because the photo from the eyewitness is a bit blurry. Still, it sure looks like her. “She seemed super happy, smiling and laughing a lot,” the eyewitness told ET, adding that Spears “was with two security guards.”

I’m glad to see Spears getting out and hitting up a delicious restaurant. She recently posted a slightly cryptic message on Instagram, writing about the stressors of living in Los Angeles.

“Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake,” she wrote. “I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes …. So I simply choose not to look anymore … let the clever haters do what they do best …. hate!!!”

