The Anglophile’s Comprehensive Guide to Cool-Girl Hair

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, which is exactly how we justify having demanded “the Chung” at every hair appointment for the past six years. Or brought a photo of Kate Moss. Or referenced Marianne Faithfull’s bangs.
Who could really blame us? There’s something about stylish British girls that is just so cool, and not in the way French women are: Parisian style and beauty is aspirational and untouchable, like a really popular girl you can only admire from afar. British beauty, on the other hand, makes you think, “Hey, I can make that happen.”
And when we think of the best British hairstyles, we think of really, really good bangs, long tousled layers, and the occasional well-played pixie here and there (yes, just like Twiggy). These 15 iconic Brits have some of the most sought-after hair in the biz, whether they’re from ’66 or 2016.
Kate Moss
Every last thing about Kate is inimitable and iconic, but her messy JBF ’90s hair is still copycatted today. (We could probably do without the "heroin chic" look, however.)
Catherine McGann/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Sienna Miller
Miller followed in Moss's footsteps with her long front layers, almost like grown-out bangs, and slightly off-center part.
Fotonoticias/WireImage/Getty Images
Marianne Faithfull
That texture! Those bangs! Faithfull was the original Cool Girl, a title further solidified by her six-year relationship with Mick Jagger.
Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Keira Knightley
With a heavy sideswept fringe and glossy, tousled texture, Knightley has inherited the torch carried by her glamorous predecessors of English It-girls.
Jon Furniss/WireImage/Getty Images
FKA Twigs
Twigs is constantly changing up her look with teeny-tiny buns, cornrows, natural curls, and more.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Twiggy
The gamine pixie was the definitive beauty trend of the late ’60s, but it only became that way after Twiggy hit the London scene.
Express Newspapers/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Alexa Chung
Alexa redefined cool hair, and sent countless women of the Western world flocking to their stylists with her photo in hand.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
Everyone's current favorite Brit garners plenty of attention for her spectacular brows, but her lion's-mane of dirty-blonde hair deserves some credit, too.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Charlotte Rampling
Rampling wasn't just a social fixture of the Swinging Sixties—she's also an accomplished actress with numerous awards under her belt. That said, her perfect bangs and insouciant look are still worth noting.
Santi Visalli/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Sam Rollinson
So yeah, she's new to the modeling world and lacks the same name recognition as some of her similarly banged English counterparts, but if anything can make a girl famous, it's cool DGAF hair like Sam's.
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Daisy Lowe
One word: Bangs. Such excellent bangs.
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Suki Waterhouse
Suki has everything that's cool about ’60s-inspired hairstyles down to a science.
Getty Images
Pattie Boyd
The wide-eyed first wife of both George Harrison and Eric Clapton (what a life) perfectly encapsulated all things mod, including the era's fringed, flipped-out hair trends.
Larry Ellis/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Zara Martin
The model and DJ is all of our hair goals combined—perfect bangs slightly askew and a seriously subtle ombré.
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Kate Bush
While not quite as fashion-forward as, say, Kate Moss or Cara Delevingne, Kate Bush's huge, totally '80s hair is iconic nonetheless.
Shinko Music/Hulton Archive/Getty Images