Get Inspired By These British Fashion Awards Looks

All eyes are on London this week due to the filming of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taking place there for the very first time, but all we can talk about right now was the star power that came out for the British Fashion Awards last night. The ladies wowed on the red carpet, and we’re saving every last picture for inspiration for our holiday events this month.

From Rihanna’s refreshingly subdued makeup look (she didn’t wear pants, but her beauty look was neutral!) to Olivia Palermo’s take on metallics, there are so many things we want to start experimenting with, and frankly don’t even know where to begin. Click through the slideshow above to get inspired, and let us know in the comments below who sported your favorite look from the night.

