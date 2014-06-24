British Beauty Brands to Know Right Now

With England’s fans settling in for the Wimbledon tournament and simultaneously cheering on their World Cup team, those spirited Brits are all we can think about. Now, although we may be head-to-head in sports, America and Britain can share the love of one thing — British beauty brands.
Above, we’ve come up with a list of eight British beauty brands to know and love. It comes to no surprise that these vibrant cosmetic brands actually come from across the pond, considering how passionate their country is. In the comments below, let us know which of these Brit brands you’re dying to try!
Ren Clean Skincare takes pride in the three P's we want in all our cosmetics: performance, purity, and pleasure.
Renskincare.com
After working in the fashion and beauty industry for years, the world-renowned makeup artist, Charlotte Tilbury, created her own unique beauty brand to share with beauty lovers like us.
Charlottetilbury.com
Ciate was created with the nail polish junkie in mind. With a long lasting formula and the most unique colors, all wrapped up in the cutest packaging, it's easy to see why this is a favorite brand.
Ciate.co.uk
Eye makeup is our one "can't live withouts," so it makes since why Eyeko created amazing cosmetics just for our eyes.
Eyeko.com
Since 1935, No. 7 has been providing the world with revolutionary cosmetics. We don't think we'll ever get tired of them!
us.boots.com
Looking for that amazing skin care they used on you at the spa last weekend? Welcome to the holy grail of all spa skincare, Elemis.
Elmis.com
Modern, natural, beauty. We like that philosophy by the environmentally conscious cosmetic brand, thisworks.
Thisworks.com
The pun-filled brand Soap & Glory provides the most kissable lips and clearest skin across the world.
Soapandglory.com