Britain’s Got Talent’s singing sensation, Susan Boyle, Gets Virtual Makeover with DailyMakeover.com

DailyMakeover leverages its try-on technology to create customized look for the singer; airs on EXTRA

New York, April 16, 2009 – Britain’s Got Talent singing sensation Susan Boyle, who has become an unlikely global celebrity overnight, has undergone a virtual makeover at DailyMakeover.com, the web’s leading beauty information site that provides users access to its virtual try-on technology to create customized makeovers. Susan Boyle’s virtual makeover will be aired on EXTRA on April 16, 2009.

DailyMakeover.com was contacted by EXTRA and asked to leverage its virtual try-on technology using a picture of Boyle to give her a virtual makeover. Her virtual makeover will be featured on EXTRA tonight, April 16, 2009.

“We’re excited to offer our team’s beauty expertise to enhance Susan Boyle’s look,” said Rachel Hayes, editorial director at DailyMakeover.com. “We wanted to keep her look natural, something easy that she could create on her own. We selected a sleek, side-parted bob with bangs to help bring more contour to her face. As for makeup, we wanted to bring out her eyes so we thinned out her brows, added thickening mascara and a soft, gray eyeliner. Susan also has a natural, red hue in her cheeks so we used foundation to even out her coloring and added a rose lipstick. Her virtual makeover is a simple and natural look that enhances her current style.”

More than four million women are a part of DailyMakeover.com’s online beauty community and have leveraged its try-on technology to reinvent their look and solicit feedback from other members in the community before making any real changes. The virtual makeover tool enables users to see themselves wearing numerous hairstyles, including over a thousand celebrity hairstyles, as well as cosmetics and accessory options to create their best looks, which can be saved, printed or emailed. DailyMakeover.com also offers up to the minute trends, celebrity hairstyles, and beauty blogs for women to share style opinions and product reviews.

Boyle, a 48-year-old Scottish charity worker, electrified viewers with her rendition of I Dreamed a Dream from the musical Les Miserables during Saturday’s launch of the third series of Britain’s Got Talent. The video clip of her performance has become a global YouTube hit and is being replayed on other websites and television stations around the world.

