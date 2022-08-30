Briogeo Brought Back Its Cult-Fave Moisturizing Hair Mask for ‘One Last Time’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever fallen in love with a beauty product but found it’s only available as part of a larger set or during certain times of year? That’s what happened when Mikayla Nogueira because obsessed with Briogeo’s Vegan Apple Honey Deep Conditioning Hair Mask for Dry + Damaged Hair. She’s not the only one. Fans love the cute teddy bear-shaped packaging and ultra-hydrating formula. But you weren’t able to shop it on its own — until now.

Well, there’s good news and bad news. The good news is it’s available to shop today. The bad news? Once it’s gone, it’s gone forever. The brand says it’s releasing this mask one last time. “My absolute favorite hair mask is back and I could not be more excited!” Nogueira said in a statement. “I’m literally obsessed with this Briogeo Apple Honey Deep Conditioning Hair Mask. When I found out that they were releasing it for the last time ever, I had to get this adorable honey bear to my fans. It makes my hair feel super soft, super shiny and extremely healthy. I can’t wait for everyone to try this Briogeo hair mask!”

Nogueira’s love for this hair mask is totally authentic. She told us last year how she went out and bought the mask when she was struggling with hotel water whole traveling. Now, she’s freaking out that her face is on the bottle! For this final launch, she’s partnering with the brand and her image will be across Sephora stores.

So, why is this cute mask so special? It contains some seriously conditioning and nourishing ingredients. There’s vegan apple honey complex to combat dryness, rosehip oil to help control frizz and algae extract to nourish and strengthen strands and scalp.

Since this is the final drop of the Vegan Apple Honey Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, we expect it to sell out quickly. Head over to Sephora to grab yours and softer hair is in your future.