Briogeo’s New Density-Boosting System Is the Answer To All Of Your Thinning Hair Woes

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I think it’s safe to say we’re in the midst of a hair growth product boom—everyone is chasing full, voluminous strands, and who’s to blame them? That said, it’s not always an easy run; genetics, lifestyle choices and medication, among other things, can make keeping a full head of hair difficult for some. Luckily, those who’ve been praying to the hair Gods may have just received an answer: Briogeo has launched a density-boosting hair care system as a possible solution to thinning hair woes.

The Destined for Density (I’m a sucker for a good pun) collection includes a shampoo, conditioner and hair serum (alongside supplements) that individually address the number of strands your scalp produces. If you stick with the entire line long enough, you’re bound to see changes with thinning patches and fullness around your hairline.

Destined for Density Thick + Full Hair Care Value Set

Start by adding both the Destined For Density Peptide Shampoo and Destined For Density Peptide Conditioner into your shower for regular use. The anti-thinning duo contains super buzzy ingredients, including caffeine, biotin, copper and peptides, which as the name suggests, visibly encourage better density in fine hair. The combination of scientifically-tested ingredients and essential vitamins supports a healthy hair life cycle.

Destined For Density Caffeine + Biotin Shampoo

Destined For Density Caffeine + Biotin Conditioner

The benefits of both the shampoo and conditioner can be heightened further by using them alongside the matching Destined for Density Peptide Hair Serum. The daily leave-in serum has clinically been shown to increase hair density by up to three times, per the brand. It is full of the same beneficial ingredients as the hair wash duo, and boosts follicle activity by up to 31 percent with regular applications. Per a press release from Briogeo, “This fragrance-free serum features breakthrough microfluidic technology for fast, weightless absorption and a clean, non-greasy finish.”

Destined For Density Caffeine + Biotin Serum

I’ve only been testing the products for a couple weeks now, but I can safely say I love the way they leave my hair post-shower. While I can’t speak to how the set operates on a thinning scalp, I do notice that it leaves my strands feeling way more manageable and less dry, even with my regular use of heat styling tools. Anything that makes my hair greasy, or on the flip side, more dry than before, is an immediate no for me. With this trio, I’m happy to report I experience neither of those concerns.

If you’re an avid fan of growth serums and hair washes that target flat strands, you are likely a prime candidate for these products. We have a feeling they will end up going viral, so make sure to scoop a set of your own at Sephora before then.