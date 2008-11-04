Bringing It Full Circle

A few months ago, I blogged about CVS’s much-anticipated Beauty 360 stores that were soon to be opening around the country. Yesterday was the big day–the first of these cosmetic wonderlands opened it’s doors in Washington D.C. There are trained and licensed aestheticians on hand to offer brand-specific signature services, including mini-manicures, express facials, hand massages, and makeup applications. Beauty 360 stores will not only carry department store brands such as Dr. Brandt, Ahava, Laura Gellar, and Paula Dorf, but if you need to pick up your favorite Covergirl mascara (or tube of toothpaste) too, all you have to do is saunter next door to CVS.

The next Beauty 360 will be opening in Mission Viejo, California with more locations to come. Keeping my fingers crossed for Greenwich Village, NYC!